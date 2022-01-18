Falkirk Operatic back on stage with Hello, Dolly!

Members of Falkirk Operatic Society will be back on stage in April with their production of Hello, Dolly! – two years later than originally planned due to the pandemic.

The cast had been busy rehearing in 2020 when Covid cancelled their plans only a short time before they were due to take to the stage.

A spokesperson for the society said: “As we were only about a month away from show week in 2020 when the show was unfortunately cancelled, and, after all the hard work everyone had put into the rehearsals then, the Society felt it is the right thing to do and bring Hello Dolly back for our production in April 2022.”The show will take place in Falkirk Town Hall Theatre from Tuesday, April 26 through to Saturday, April 30, with a matinee performance on the Saturday.

Falkirk Operatic Society last FTH production in 2019 was Anything Goes

Curtain up for the matinee is at 2pm and 7.30pm for evening performances.

The musical tells the story of widow and matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi and is set in New York at the start of the 20th century. Musical numbers include It Takes a Woman, Put on Your Sunday Clothes, Before the Parade Passes By, The Polka Contest and of course, Hello, Dolly!Ticket prices are £15 and concessions £12 available from company members and via www.FalkirkOperatic.Com/Tickets.

The spokesperson added: “We look forward to welcoming our audiences back to enjoy once again live musical theatre.”

