Falkirk Bohemians, in their first major production since 2019 – and last in this building they have made home for almost six decades – were given a standing ovation as the curtain came down on the first night of Sunshine on Leith. And the applause was richly deserved as this was a show filled with laughter and pathos in equal measure, energy and, of course, the wonderful songs and music from The Proclaimers.

The cast had the appreciative audience gripped from the opening scene as two best friends from Leith, “not Edinburgh”, prepared to leave behind the Army and the desert war. Back on civvy street, the pair attempt to find their place with family and friends, as well as looking for work in the city.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a great musical without love interest and there’s lots in this show: Ally (Aidan Harland) tries to pick up again with Davy’s (Paul Allison Thompson) sister Liz (Amy Campbell), while she sets her brother up on a blind date with her nursing colleague Yvonne (Olivia Donnet). Then we have Davy and Liz’s parents, Rab (Andrew McAteer) and Jean (Katie Gardiner) about to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary when a bombshell arrives in the shape of his 27-year-old daughter Eilidh (Stephanie Pelc), who he knew nothing about. Cue an anniversary party stramash with lots of fall out.

Falkirk Bohemians present Sunshine on Leith at Falkirk Town Hall

But when Rab has a heart attack and is admitted to hospital, Jean realises that she still loves him and forgives his infidelity.

Her rendition of the title song, Sunshine on Leith, is one of the show’s highlights. But there are so many others: the slick dance number Throw the ‘R’ Away in the training centre, Make My Heart Fly, Let’s Get Married and Should Have Been Loved. Another of the standouts is Davy and Yvonne singing Then I Met You, with Paul Allison Thompson appearing so comfortable in his starring role.

However, all the leading roles are perfectly cast and credit goes to the production team of Malcolm J.Burnett, Crawford Moyes and Aleisha McColl.

The show ends with Letter From America before the rousing 500 Miles with the entire company throwing themselves into this high-energy number.

The slick song and dance number Thrown the 'R' Away

Hopefully, it will not be long before we see the Bohemians back in a new home showcasing their incredible talent.

Sunshine on Leith is at Falkirk Town Hall until Saturday.

Cast:

Davy – Paul Allison Thompson; Ally – Aidan Harland; Liz – Amy Campbell; Yvonne – Olivia Donnet; Rab – Andrew McAteer; Jean – Katie Gardiner; Eilidh – Stephanie Pelc; Hazel – Joyce Gallacher; Call centre instructor – Brian McKay; Moira & Wedding singer – Lisa Goldie; Karen – Kirsty Meikle; Carl & Andy – Michael Coyne; Barman & Security guard – David Young; Cleaners – Karen Ross, Marianne Herron and Louise Harland; Busker & Drunk – Colin Fawkes; Sarge & Innes – Scott Deas; Local characters – Jenna Hamilton, Rebecca Harding, Janice Gray, Kirstin Campbell, Roslyn Fricker, Aimee McPheat, Darren Wilson, Gemma McDonald, Laura Stewart and Victoria Fulton; Ensemble – Rebecca Bartlett, Victoria Gillies, Kimberley Black, Emma Gilmour, Niamh Brooks, Claire Hamilton, Roan Buckham, Lucinda Hamilton, Stephanie Campbell, Rebecca Hardie, Karen Chambers, Lewis McPhail, Emma Christie, Graeme Scott, Samantha Davidson, Leighanne Struthers.

The whole production has energy and star quality

Davy (Paul Allison Thompson) reveals his feelings to Yvonne (Olivia Donnet)