Falkirk Bohemians ready to rock with their production of Jesus Christ Superstar

Falkirk Bohemians will be back on stage in a matter of weeks with an iconic rock opera.

The local company are set to perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Grangemouth Town Hall from Tuesday, October 28 to Saturday, November 1, 2025.

The 1970s musical, which features music by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Sir Tim Rice, is the ultimate story of friendship, love and betrayal as it retells the final days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, followers and the Roman Empire.

Falkirk Bohemians will perform their production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Grangemouth Town Hall at the end of the month. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The score features many well-known numbers including Superstar, I Don’t Know How to Love Him and Heaven on their Minds.

The company are in the final weeks of rehearsal and are excited to be bringing their new production to Grangemouth.

Their latest production comes following the success of last year’s fantastic show, 9 to 5.

Jesus Christ Superstar is at Grangemouth Town Hall from Tuesday, October 28 to Saturday, November 1 with shows at 7.30pm nightly, and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/falkirk-bohos