Falkirk Bohemians: Preparing to bring Sunshine on Leith to FTH
Preparing for a welcome return to the stage are members of Falkirk Bohemains with their production of Sunshine on Leith.
Tickets are selling fast for the show which opens on Tuesday, November 1 and runs until Saturday, November 5 and includes a matinee on the final day.
It promises to be a lively and entertaining musical all about the power of home, the hearth, family and love and, of course, featuring the songs of The Proclaimers.Sunshine on Leith follows the highs and lows of Ally and his friend Davy as they search for normality after returning from a tour in Afghanistan. Families, friendships and life are not all plain sailing in this funny and moving story about love and life.
With lots of singing and dancing, it will be a show to delight those lucky enough to get tickets - we hear that Friday night is already sold out so don’t delay.
