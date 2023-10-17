News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Bohemians: Celebrating 75th anniversary with La Vie Boheme

Celebrating a special anniversary in style are the members of Falkirk Bohemains.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:51 BST
The musical theatre group will be marking their 75th anniversary withy La Vie Boheme – billed as “a musical extravaganza that tells the story of what is means to be a Bohemian”.

It is named after the hit song from the musical Rent with the show celebrating 75 years of Falkirk Bohemians.

A company spokesperson said: “Audiences will see the story of our love, friendship and passion for the arts as well as how it’s felt to suddenly be displaced by the council’s decision to close the Falkirk Town Hall. The implications of which meant that our future as a company was thrown into uncertainty.

Falkirk Bohemians are rehearsing for their 75th anniversary production of La Vie Boheme. Pic: ContributedFalkirk Bohemians are rehearsing for their 75th anniversary production of La Vie Boheme. Pic: Contributed
Falkirk Bohemians are rehearsing for their 75th anniversary production of La Vie Boheme. Pic: Contributed

"This concert is our comeback, our act of defiance, love letter to our members and celebration of some of the most wonderful musical theatre shows.

"We’ve grabbed the chance to perform songs we wouldn’t usually be able to, from a host of shows you know and some you won’t. This is one show you don't want to miss.”

Falkirk Bohemians will be presenting La Vie Boheme at their new home in Larbert’s Dobbie Hall from Thursday, November 2 to Saturday, November 4, including a Saturday matinee.

Tickets are on sale now here – and the company members are reminding people that this is a smaller venue than Falkirk Town Hall so tickets are likely to be snapped up quickly.

