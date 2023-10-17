Celebrating a special anniversary in style are the members of Falkirk Bohemains.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The musical theatre group will be marking their 75th anniversary withy La Vie Boheme – billed as “a musical extravaganza that tells the story of what is means to be a Bohemian”.

It is named after the hit song from the musical Rent with the show celebrating 75 years of Falkirk Bohemians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A company spokesperson said: “Audiences will see the story of our love, friendship and passion for the arts as well as how it’s felt to suddenly be displaced by the council’s decision to close the Falkirk Town Hall. The implications of which meant that our future as a company was thrown into uncertainty.

Falkirk Bohemians are rehearsing for their 75th anniversary production of La Vie Boheme. Pic: Contributed

"This concert is our comeback, our act of defiance, love letter to our members and celebration of some of the most wonderful musical theatre shows.

"We’ve grabbed the chance to perform songs we wouldn’t usually be able to, from a host of shows you know and some you won’t. This is one show you don't want to miss.”

Falkirk Bohemians will be presenting La Vie Boheme at their new home in Larbert’s Dobbie Hall from Thursday, November 2 to Saturday, November 4, including a Saturday matinee.