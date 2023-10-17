Falkirk Bohemians: Celebrating 75th anniversary with La Vie Boheme
The musical theatre group will be marking their 75th anniversary withy La Vie Boheme – billed as “a musical extravaganza that tells the story of what is means to be a Bohemian”.
It is named after the hit song from the musical Rent with the show celebrating 75 years of Falkirk Bohemians.
A company spokesperson said: “Audiences will see the story of our love, friendship and passion for the arts as well as how it’s felt to suddenly be displaced by the council’s decision to close the Falkirk Town Hall. The implications of which meant that our future as a company was thrown into uncertainty.
"This concert is our comeback, our act of defiance, love letter to our members and celebration of some of the most wonderful musical theatre shows.
"We’ve grabbed the chance to perform songs we wouldn’t usually be able to, from a host of shows you know and some you won’t. This is one show you don't want to miss.”
Falkirk Bohemians will be presenting La Vie Boheme at their new home in Larbert’s Dobbie Hall from Thursday, November 2 to Saturday, November 4, including a Saturday matinee.