Falkirk actor Forbes Masson stars at Stirling's Macrobert Arts Centre

Fans of talented Falkirk-born actor Forbes Masson won’t have far to travel to see him perform next week.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Feb 2024, 12:51 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 12:54 GMT
He stars in the one-man show The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde which is currently touring and will be at Stirling’s Macrobert Arts Centre from next Thursday.

It runs for three nights from February 15 to 17, including a Saturday matinee.

The play is written by Gary McNair, and based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novella.

Forbes Masson in The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Pic: Mihaela BodlovicForbes Masson in The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Pic: Mihaela Bodlovic
In this adaptation, the classic tale is turned on its head, revealing the depths of one man’s psyche and the lengths we will go to hide our deepest secrets. What will happen to a curious mind as it’s

left to its own devices?

Ahead of the stage run Forbes Masson said: “I can’t wait to work on Gary McNair’s thrilling one person version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s gothic classic and I’m looking forward to spending time in

Scotland again."

