He stars in the one-man show The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde which is currently touring and will be at Stirling’s Macrobert Arts Centre from next Thursday.

It runs for three nights from February 15 to 17, including a Saturday matinee.

The play is written by Gary McNair, and based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novella.

Forbes Masson in The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Pic: Mihaela Bodlovic

In this adaptation, the classic tale is turned on its head, revealing the depths of one man’s psyche and the lengths we will go to hide our deepest secrets. What will happen to a curious mind as it’s

left to its own devices?