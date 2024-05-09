Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hallglen’s favourite son will be taking his successful stage show The Moira Monologues on a tour around the district this summer.

Talented author and actor Alan Bissett will be performing in pubs, hotels, halls and community centres in a link up with Falkirk Council.

In June audiences will be treated to the original piece which started it all – The Moira Monologues – where they will meet Moira Bell, cleaner, single mother, and the “hardest woman in Falkirk”. Whether defending her wee dog Pepe from the local Rottweiler, attempting to seduce a teacher, or belting out Diana Ross for the Scotia karaoke night, Moira is described as “hilarious, hypnotic, frightening and heart-warming company”.

Based on the stories and characters Alan encountered growing up in Hallglen, where The Moira Monologues first premiered, Moira, her long-suffering pal Babs, her neighbour (Bawface), her laddies – “they’re gid laddies, but they canny take their hash” – and her wee dug Pepe, have left audiences all over the country weak with laughter.

Alan Bissett will be performing his Moira Monologues this summer across the district. Pic: Contributed

August will see the return of the hilarious characters in a double bill of More Moira Monologues and Moira in Lockdown. In the first half Moira’s a gran now, but still telling hilarious home-truths about dating, her estranged sister, cleaning posh folk’s hooses, the return of her ex Billy, and Brexit. Following a short interval Alan will present the third and final instalment of what is now The Moira Trilogy – Moira in Lockdown. Falkirk’s hardest woman faces her toughest challenge yet: surviving a pandemic with only vodka, fags and her BFF Babs on Zoom.

Arts development officer Hazel Beattie said “I am absolutely delighted that we can bring these hilarious shows by such a talented local artist to our local communities. Alan’s ‘What the F**kirk’ tour delighted audiences earlier this year and left them wanting more. Having seen these shows I cannot recommend them highly enough for anyone looking to laugh until they are sore.”

Alan Bissett said "I am very excited to be bringing my series of Moira shows back to Falkirk this summer. The character of Moira Bell is, like myself, Falkirk born and bred so it's always a home gig whenever she is performing the shows in the auld toon. And after touring my comedy What the F**kirk? earlier this year in some of the pubs, small theatres and community centres scattered all over the area – and really enjoying the way that Bairns reacted to home-grown material – I can't wait for audiences both new and familiar to experience “Fawkurt's hardest wummin”."

You can catch The Moira Monologues across the area in June with tickets priced at £9 and the Double Bill More Moira Monologues & Moira in Lockdown in August priced at £15. However, if you want to catch the full trilogy then you can book all three for the special price of £20

Alan Bissett will be bringing his Moira Monologues to a venue near you. Pic: Contributed

The Moira Monologues schedule: Monday, June 17, Ettrick Dochart, Hallglen; Tuesday, June 18, Bowhouse Community Centre; Wednesday, June 19, Behind The Wall; Thursday, June 20, The Plough Hotel, Larbert; Friday, June 21, Banknock Community Hall; Saturday, June 22, Barony Theatre, Bo’ness; Sunday, June 23, Dennyloanhead Community Hall; and Monday, June 24, Falkirk Stadium.

Double Bill – More Moira Monologues & Moira in Lockdown: Wednesday, August 7, The Plough Hotel; Thursday, August 8, Dennyloanhead; Thursday, August 15, Behind The Wall; Tuesday, August 20, Banknock; Wednesday, August 21, The Venue - Maddiston; Thursday, August 22, Grangemouth Town Hall; Saturday, August 24, Ettrick Dochart; and Sunday, August 25, The Barony Theatre.