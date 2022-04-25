Edinburgh King's reveals TV star as brand new panto baddie for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Festival Theatre

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

​As the King's panto prepares to decamp to the Festival Theatre for two years, the Evening News can reveal that this December there will be a new baddie in town as Liz Ewing, best known as Janis in the BBC mini-series The Nest, joins the regulars cast for the festive season.

Liz, whose West End credits include Follies, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Les Misérables, will play Queen Malevolista in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs alongside Edinburgh's legendary panto dame, Allan Stewart, River City and Radio Scotland star Grant Stott and Shieldinch bad boy and Scot Squad favourite Jordan Young.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Ewing comes to the King's panto at the Festival Theatre, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

No stranger to the magical world of pantomime, having previously performed in both Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Cinderella at The London Palladium, and as Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Liz says, “I am absolutely thrilled and excited to be playing the part of the wicked queen in Snow White this year in Edinburgh.”

The actress and singer, who also appeared in the third series of The X Factor in 2006 as a member of six-piece singing group, The Unconventionals, adds, “I can't wait to start rehearsals, to meet everyone and find out what delights we will be bringing to the audience this year. I know it'll be spectacular. See you all soon. 'Mwah ha ha haaa haaa...' in my best baddie laugh."

Snow White will also see the return of Clare Gray, back for her fourth 'King's' panto. Clare, who previously appeared in Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Cinderella, and last year's Sleeping Beauty, has been cast as Lavinia, the daughter of Lord Lucifer, proudly continuing the tradition of entertaining families in Edinburgh at Christmas begun by her father, the late, great funnyman, Andy Gray.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the King's panto at the Festival Theatre

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres says, “We’re thrilled to welcome Liz to our panto family and of course welcome back Clare who has such a special place in its history. They will join our much-loved pantomime legends Allan, Grant and Jordan for an extra-special festive extravaganza as the panto transfers to the Festival Theatre while the King’s undergoes its exciting redevelopment.

“With this larger than life cast and a super-sized set from the London Palladium, the people of Edinburgh are in for an even bigger seasonal treat than usual.”

Produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the first of two King's pantos at the Festival Theatre, also features a mystical mirror, seven friendly dwarfs, a beautiful princess, a handsome prince and plenty of audience participation - the perfect recipe to outwit the Wicked Queen and ensure love prevails in what promises to be a glittering treat for all ages.

Chief Executive of Crossroads Pantomimes, Michael Harrison adds, “We are excited to be spending Christmas at the Festival Theatre for the first time and continuing to celebrate the magic our Edinburgh audiences know and love during the redevelopment of the King’s Theatre”.

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive Officer Capital Theatres.

Further casting for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which will run from December 17, 2022, to January 22, 2023, will be announced later this year.​ ​For tickets, click here.

​

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription