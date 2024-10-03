Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all dinosaur lovers – a fun and interactive theatre show is coming to a community venue near you.

Continuing Falkirk Council’s move to take the arts into local areas, they are bringing Daring to Dig to five venues during October.

The show features audio, physical theatre and magical design elements, and will invite the audience to pop on their headphones and join our heroine Danni on an exciting dinosaur adventure – in her bedroom.

Daring to Dig is a show about chasing your dreams, the power of imagination, determination and resilience - and dinosaur poo!

Daring to dig has been in schools and is now enjoying public performances. Pic: Contributed

Danni loves dinosaurs - from collecting dinosaur facts, studying dinosaur poo, and even eating dinosaur shaped nuggets. Danni is the host of her very own show ‘Daring to Dig with Dino Danni’…okay, so it’s in her bedroom and the only audience is her soft toy Diplodocus. But one day she hopes to be a real-life palaeontologist, and she won’t let anything get in the way of her dream - not even annoying big brothers! She’s just got to keep digging.

The production is brought to you by The Audio Story Company and has been developed through workshops and audience engagement with local families and young people across Falkirk Council area.

They have previously toured Happiness Collectors around community groups across the district and last year followed it with their festive show Merry, which included public and school performances.

Daring to Dig is a similar format: it was in schools throughout September and will have two shows in Trinity Church in Falkirk town centre at 11am and 2pm this Saturday, followed by Banknock Community Hall on Saturday, October 12 at 11am; Bo’ness Town Hall on Tuesday, October 15 at 11am; Dennyloanhead Community Hall on Wednesday, October 16 at 11am; Dobbie Hall, Larbert on Thursday, October 17 at 11am; Falkirk Trinity Church on Saturday, October 19 at 11am and 2pm.

Executive director Calum Paterson said: “We have a fantastic working relationship with Falkirk Council and the arts team and have formed some strong partnerships with local people, schools and organisations, which makes creating and premiering a new show in the area particularly special.

"The show was born out of discussions with young people and families during our previous residency and engagement work, and we are delighted that Falkirk Council’s commission has enabled these ideas to become reality. Audiences are in for something a truly special.”

Arts Development Officer (Performing Arts) Hazel Beattie, Falkirk Council’s arts development officer (performing arts), said: “We are extremely proud to have commissioned this new show which we can’t wait to bring to Falkirk Council audiences.

"Working with Sarah and Calum has been inspirational in terms of their enthusiasm, commitment and creativity and getting to watch the show come to life from a seed of an idea to going on tour is a real privilege. The added element of a soundscape through headphones is a really unique and fun theatre experience that really adds to the magic of live theatre.”