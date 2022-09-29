Concert celebrates 100 years of Larbert Musical Theatre

The centenary concert comes hot on the heels of Larbert Musical Theatre's Scottish amateur premiere of Kinky Boots earlier this year. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The event at the Dobbie Hall, Larbert on Saturday, October 1 marks a century of Larbert Musical Theatre, formerly Larbert Amateur Operatic Society.

The company will be providing a night of great entertainment wtih songs and dance from many of their favourite shows over the years, as well as some pantomime fun.

Tickets, priced £10, include a glass of fizz or a soft drink on arrival.

The concert begins at 7.30pm.

The anniversary concert follows the group’s Scottish amateur premier of Kinky Boots earlier this year, and comes ahead of Larbert Musical Theatre’s annual pantomime offering in November, which this year will see them perform Robin Hood.

The panto runs from November 22 to 26 at Dobbie Hall.