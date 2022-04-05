Comedian Iain Stirling brings his tour to Falkirk Town Hall

Comedian Iain Stirling will appear at Falkirk Town Hall next week – and he’s sure to have the audience in stitches.

By Jill Buchanan
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:21 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:39 am

As well as being the iconic voice of Love Island, Iain has recently written and starred in the brand new sitcom Buffering for ITV2.

This is his biggest ever nationwide tour of his particular brand of “extremely funny” comedy and it comes to Falkirk on Monday, April 11 with the show beginning at 8pm.

For details of tickets visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/whats-on/iain-stirlilng-failing-upwards.

Iain Stirling will be at Falkirk Town Hall next week

