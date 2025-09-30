Children's Theatre Bo'ness set to mark its 25th anniversary with a special performance

Everyone’s invited to take a stroll down memory lane as Children’s Theatre Bo’ness celebrates its 25th anniversary on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theatre group has showcased the talent of hundreds of local children since it began, and to mark the special occasion there will be a ‘25th anniversary performance’ in Bo’ness Town Hall for one night only, showcasing the talent of the company’s members both past and present.

Over the years Children’s Theatre Bo’ness have put on many performances for the local community giving the young people the opportunity to shine on stage and make memories to last a lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young performers – between the ages of nine and 17 – have staged a variety of shows from pantomimes to musicals and cabarets.

Members of Children's Theatre Bo'ness will be back on stage on Saturday as the company marks its 25th anniversary with a special performance from members past and present. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Founded by Nan McDonald in 2000, the company was run by her and her husband Bill McDonald for many years. Nan retired in 2017 and Bill retired in 2020.

Since then the company has continued under the watchful eye of director Jamie O’Rourke and an admin team who have successfully grown the company more.

Tickets for this weekend’s 25th anniversary celebration are now available – and it’s a night of musical theatre not to be missed.

For more information visit the Children’s Theatre Bo’ness Facebook page. For tickets, priced £15, email [email protected]