Big Bad Wolf return to stage at Falkirk Town Hall

After a two year enforced break due to the pandemic, the talented cast are eagerly awaiting curtain up on their latest production, We Will Rock You.

And for Tuesday’s opening night tickets are only £10, but be warned, they are selling out fast.

The company, which is for young people aged eight to 18 years, was set up 14 years ago and since then has gone on to delight audiences with their performances.

Big Bad Wolf Children's Theatre Company in their last town hall production in 2020 of The Wiz.

In that time productions have ranged from Aladdin to Annie, Seussical to Footloose.

They were last on the town hall stage in 2020 with The Wiz and are delighted to be back after extensive rehearsals.

For anyone who doesn’t know the production, We Will Rock You is a jukebox musical based on the songs of British rock band Queen with a book by Ben Elton.

It tells the story of a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought and fashion, and live music in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same.

The musical numbers are guaranteed to have everyone dancing in their seats if not the aisles and include Radio Ga Ga, I Want to Break Free, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Another One Bites the Dust, We Are the Champions and, of course, the title song, We Will Rock You.

