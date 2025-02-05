Big Bad Wolf: Pure imagination and sweet talent on display in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

At times it’s easy to forget that the cast performing at Grangemouth Town Hall this week is made up of young people aged eight to 18, such is the professionalism and talent on display.

From curtain up to the last words of the finale, they have the appreciative audience loving every moment with every song and dance routine greeted with rapturous applause. And every last bit of it is deserved.

Each time you watch this company you think that they’ve performed their best-ever show … then the following year they reach new heights. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is no exception.

Based on the popular children’s book it tells the story of eccentric sweet maker Willy Wonka deciding to open up his factory to five lucky children who find a golden ticket in a bar of his chocolate.

Young Charlie Bucket is desperate to see inside the gates but times are tough for the family with his father dead, mother working two jobs and four grandparents who spend their days in bed.

But Lady Luck is looking down on the youngster and he finds the final ticket to join the four others from around the world at the factory gates ready to tour round Wonka’s world of pure imagination which includes chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all in the company of Wonka’s army of Oompa Loompas.

Ryan Carlyle has been a stalwart of Big Bad Wolf for several years but in his final production with the company, he definitely has left the best for last. His portrayal of the unconventional Wonka is excellent, putting his take on the character immortalised in film by first Gene Wilder and then Johnny Depp and making the role his own.

He takes the audience on a journey through the fantasy of the Wonka sweetie world, singing and dancing in such well known numbers as The Candy Man and Pure Imagination. But it his delivery of the script where he stands out, making those watching believe he is Willy Wonka.

In young Eviee Milne, to use the cliché a star is born would not be wrong as this member of the ensemble in last year’s production of Grease steps into the leading role of Charlie Bucket and never falters.

She is unfazed by her time in the spotlight and delivers her lines, sings her songs and produces her dance moves with the ease of someone much more experienced.

One of the highlights is when Charlie and his mum (Holly McEwan) sing If Your Father Was Here – Holly’s beautiful singing voice filling the hall, with another when Charlie and Wonka are in the elevator at the conclusion of the show.

Charlie’s interactions with Grandpa Joe (Blair Hamilton) are also excellent as the pair take the trip through the wonderful world of Wonka.

The four other children and their parents who have the golden tickets may come to sticky ends but not before they delight their audience with their singing and humour.

Mia Marsili as Mrs Gloop is wonderful as she portrays the Bavarian mum of son Augustus (Fraser Marjoribanks), whose desire for food proves to be his downfall. Her facial expressions during their time on stage are hilarious.

Isla Campbell as Veruca Salt may be small in stature but her performance packs a punch alongside her doting father (Finlay Hunter), while Eva Melville as Queen of Pop – bubblegum not music – Violet Beauregarde and dad (Ryan Watson) are also excellent.

A huge shout out for Keira Strathie as Mrs Teavee, the sozzled mum of video game kid Mike (Cora Binnie), who throws herself into the role with a maturity and aptitude of someone well beyond her years. Her performance of That Little Man of Mine is one of the show’s highlights.

But this is not just a show carried by those in the starring roles, everyone from the youngest member of the ensemble puts their all into Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In turn the audience are treated to an evening of great entertainment.

The Oompa Loompas cannot go without a mention as their striking black and silver costumes and slick dance routines are the backbone of this production.

Behind the scenes director Mhairi-Anne Graham, choreographer Emma Connolly and musical director Jonathan Graham, along with their associates, have put a tremendous amount of work into getting so much from this young cast – and it has paid off.

Also a mention to those responsible for the clever and effective staging – with one of the highlights when Violet turns into a blueberry.

Big Bad Wolf’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is at Grangemouth Town Hall until Saturday. Tickets are available here

Cast

Willy Wonka – Ryan Carlyle; Charlie Bucket – Eviee Milne; Grandpa Joe – Blair Hamilton; Mrs Bucket – Holly McEwan; Augustus Gloop – Fraser Marjoribanks; Mrs Gloop – Mia Marsili; Veruca Salt – Isla Campbell; Mr Salt – Finlay Hunter; Violet Beauregarde – Eva Melville; Mr Beauregarde – Ryan Watson; Mike Teavee – Cora Binnie; Mrs Teavee – Keira Strathie; Grandma Josephine – Katy Walsh; Grandma Georgina – Lily McGuire; Grandpa George – Alexander Marjoribanks; Cherry – Marley Thomson; Jerry – Phoebe Williams; Mrs Green – Orla Hyne.

Core Singers – Lucia Braid, Abigail Brown, Emily Brown, Orla Martin, Emily Morrison, Eve Spacey,

Squirrels – Emma Chambers, Ava Christie, Marley Thomson, Morna Brown Penny McGlynn, Jorja McFadden .

Featured Dancers – Georgia Brown, Freya Monteith Jorja McFadden

Ensemble – Edith Allan, Carys Black, Isaac Chambers, Oliver Cullen, Ariana Cumming, Kailyn Gentle, Elliot Grant, Megan Henderson, Emma Johnston, Rhys Laird, Erin Melville, Laila Millar, Isabella McBride, Carmen McCallum, Alfie MacLachlan, Milly McLean, Lucy Nimmo, Leo Ramsay, Sophia Smith, Grace Stuart, Zara Tierney, Katie Walker, Kaytlyn Walker, Ruby Walker, Yana Weir, Rebecca Whyte, Callan Wilson.

