Big Bad Wolf: Children's Theatre Company roar back to Falkirk Town Hall with We Will Rock You
It was two years since the young cast had last been on stage at Falkirk Town Hall and Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company roared back with a high-energy performance that showed how much they had missed being in the spotlight.
We Will Rock You (Young @ Part) was a perfect platform for the large and talented cast – lots of big musical numbers and dance routines that everyone could be involved in, along with some breathtaking solos and a smattering of humour to lighten the mood.
The music was written long before anyone on stage was born – the show is based on the songs of Queen and a book by Ben Elton, and the cast, aged from eight to 18, threw themselves into the big rock numbers.
Although the story line is perhaps not the strongest of any of the popular musicals, it almost didn’t matter as this was all about the music.
We Will Rock You features a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the “free exchange of thought and fashion, and live music in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same”. Musical instruments and composers are forbidden, and rock music is all but unknown.
There were some very strong individual performances from the talented principals with their singing greeted by rapturous applause from the appreciative opening night audience. In particular Karis Black (Oz) with the haunting No One But You and Ella Jay (Scaramouche) with I Want to Break Free showcasing their vocal talent.
Duncan Brown as Galilieo was like a whirlwind as he sang and danced his way around the stage as the dreamer who could help the Bohemians find the elusive star or guitar as it turned out to be. While Adam Stewart’s (Brit) vocal skills shone through in some of the biggest musical numbers, including I Want It All, Headlong and Crazy Little Thing Called Love.
There were also strong performances from Alexandra Hannah (Killer Queen) and Oli Peattie-Hume, a commanding Kashoggi, with Lochlan Black supplying the humour as Buddy.
The second half of the show seemed to fly past, always a good sign, and before the audience knew it we were being treated to the final big number, Bohemian Rhapsody – there is some audience participation – you have been warned.
Along with their young cast, director Lyndsay Jenkins, choreographer Emma Connolly and musical director Jonathon Graham have delivered an entertaining show which is on stage until February 5 nightly at 7pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2pm.
Cast
Galilieo – Duncan Brown; Scaramouche – Ella Jay; Brit – Adam Stewart; Oz – Karis Black; Buddy – Lochlan Black; Killer Queen – Alexandra Hannah; Khashoggi – Oli Peattie-Hume; Killer Queen Dancer 1 – Sophie MacDonald; Killer Queen Dancer 2 – Jessica Riddoch; Bot 1 – Lua Malvessi; Bot 2 – Alexander Marjoribanks; Bot 3 – Alyssa Allan; Teacher – Natalie Johnstone; Gaga Student – Grace McBride; Michael – Lois Smillie;
Sixx – Sarah Williamson; Aretha – Ryan Carlyle; Policeman 1 – Cairn Marshall; Policeman 2 – Ross Duff.
Teen Queens and Principal Singers – Chloe Gallacher, Abi Kelly, Lauren Gardner, Bethany Spowart, Holly O’Connor.
Dancers – Chloe Robertson, Amy Gallacher, Gemma Dick, Ruby Walker, Eve Donaldson, Daisy Devlin, Zoe Stewart, Nieve Lennon, Jorja McFadden, Tamar-Grace Morrison, Phoebe Williams, Sophie MacDonald, Jessica Riddoch, Abi Kelly, Holly O’Connor.
Chorus – Katy Walsh, Orla Cannon, Lucy Wilson, Zak Nicholson, Carys Black, Blair Hamilton, Zara Tierney, Abigail Brown, Ava Christie, Emma Chambers, Niamh Paterson, Katie Walker, Emily Morrison, Milly McLean, Libbi Dowall, Orla Martin, Orla Hynes, Kayah Smith, Sophie Smith, Eve Spacey.