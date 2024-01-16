News you can trust since 1845
Big Bad Wolf bringing Grease School Edition to Grangemouth Town Hall

Talented youngsters from Big Bad Wolf Theatre Company are busy with last-minute rehearsals for their annual production.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 16th Jan 2024, 14:09 GMT
Curtain up on the popular Grease School Edition is later this month and, in a first for the young company, they will be appearing at Grangemouth Town Hall.

The first performance is on Tuesday, January 30 and it runs nightly with curtain up at 7pm until Saturday, February 3. There will also be a matinee on the Saturday which begins at 2pm.

The School Edition eliminates all of the references and uses of cigarettes and alcohol, as well as any swearing or bad language.

Big Bad Wolf youngsters are busy rehearsing for their next production, Grease School Edition. Pic: Michael GillenBig Bad Wolf youngsters are busy rehearsing for their next production, Grease School Edition. Pic: Michael Gillen
All those involved are hoping for as much success as last year’s production of School of Rock which, as usual, was warmly received by enthusiastic audiences during the run.

Big Bad Wolf Children's Theatre company was set up in 2008 and is for youngsters in the Falkirk area aged eight to 18 years, who want to be involved in amazing shows for young people, which are fun, exciting.

Tickets cost £15 – no concessions – and can be booked here. However, if you are quick, there are still some bargain £10 Tuesday tenner seats left for opening night.

