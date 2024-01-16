Big Bad Wolf bringing Grease School Edition to Grangemouth Town Hall
Curtain up on the popular Grease School Edition is later this month and, in a first for the young company, they will be appearing at Grangemouth Town Hall.
The first performance is on Tuesday, January 30 and it runs nightly with curtain up at 7pm until Saturday, February 3. There will also be a matinee on the Saturday which begins at 2pm.
The School Edition eliminates all of the references and uses of cigarettes and alcohol, as well as any swearing or bad language.
All those involved are hoping for as much success as last year’s production of School of Rock which, as usual, was warmly received by enthusiastic audiences during the run.
Big Bad Wolf Children's Theatre company was set up in 2008 and is for youngsters in the Falkirk area aged eight to 18 years, who want to be involved in amazing shows for young people, which are fun, exciting.