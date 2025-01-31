Big Bad Wolf bring Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Grangemouth Town Hall

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 31st Jan 2025, 16:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The young cast of Big Bad Wolf are preparing to deliver a sweet treat for their audiences next month.

The talented youngsters will be performing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Grangemouth Town Hall.

Rehearsals are well underway with only a few weeks to go before they are in the spotlight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Curtain up is on Tuesday, February 4 at 7pm with shows nightly until Saturday, February 8 with an additional matinee performance on the final day at 2pm.

The cast of Big Bad Wolf are looking forward to performing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory next week. Pic: Michael GillenThe cast of Big Bad Wolf are looking forward to performing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory next week. Pic: Michael Gillen
The cast of Big Bad Wolf are looking forward to performing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory next week. Pic: Michael Gillen

The show based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name follows the adventures of Charlie Bucket, who will be played by Eviee Milne, and the search for a golden ticket which will allow the bearer to visit the magical sweetie factory run by Willie Wonka with the help of the Oompa Lumpas. Wonka will be played by Ryan Carlyle in his last performance with the company.

Tickets are on sale now here – but don’t delay as they are selling fast.

Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice