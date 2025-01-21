Big Bad Wolf bring Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Grangemouth Town Hall
The talented youngsters will be performing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Grangemouth Town Hall.
Rehearsals are well underway with only a few weeks to go before they are in the spotlight.
Curtain up is on Tuesday, February 4 at 7pm with shows nightly until Saturday, February 8 with an additional matinee performance on the final day at 2pm.
The show based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name follows the adventures of Charlie Bucket, who will be played by Eviee Milne, and the search for a golden ticket which will allow the bearer to visit the magical sweetie factory run by Willie Wonka with the help of the Oompa Lumpas. Wonka will be played by Ryan Carlyle in his last performance with the company.
