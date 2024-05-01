Barony Players prepare to make you laugh with Blackadder II
Throughout 2024 the Players are putting together a line up of shows and events and in May they will present their first adult company show.
Based on three episodes of the legendary BBC TV sitcom, this hilarious production transports us back to Elizabethan England where the scheming Lord Edmund Blackadder exploits his withering wit and cowardly cunning to seek his fortune at court.
For all those who loved the TV show, they’ll know that Edmund Blackadder is a prominent man in the court of Queen Elizabeth I, but also one who’d like to have more of the finer things in life, including money, power and influence.
Unfortunately, what he’s got is Baldrick, the worst manservant in London; Percy, a fop lacking in brain cells; and a Queen with the emotional maturity of an eleven year old.
In this show you can watch how Blackadder schemes and manoeuvres his way around love, being kidnapped, and alcohol with his acerbic wit his only weapon in an insane world.
Craig W. Lowe, one of the Barony directors, said: “Blackadder is one of the most iconic British television programmes of all time, so the opportunity to do our own take on it was impossible to pass up. We’ve been having so much fun and laughter rehearsing this, we just can’t wait to get it in front of an audience and share it with everyone.”
The script comes with an impressive pedigree – it’s written by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton – befitting of the Barony Theatre in Borrowstoun Road which was described by Scottish actor David Hayman as “the most beautiful and magical theatre in Scotland”.
Blackadder II is directed by Janna Phillips, Craig W. Lowe and Claire Withnell, with Martha Rowe as assistant director.
It runs from Monday, May 13 to Saturday, May 18 with curtain up each evening at 7.30pm.
Tickets costing £15 or £14 for concessions are available from the Barony Box Office at ticketsource.co.uk/barony-theatre or by calling 0333 666 3366.
The licensing fee for the show goes to support the work of Comic Relief.
