Audiences set to join Project Theatre on magical journey to Neverland at Falkirk Town Hall

Following last year's production of The Addams Family, the young members of Project Theatre bring Peter Pan Jr to the Falkirk Town Hall stage this week.

Audiences are in for a treat as they are taken on a magical journey to Neverland with the youth theatre company’s production of Peter Pan Jr.

Following last year's production of The Addams Family, the Project Theatre team are excited to be bringing this timeless classic musical to local audiences, transporting them to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up.

Performances take place on Friday night and on Saturday (afternoon and evening) at Falkirk Town Hall.

Based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale and featuring an unforgettable score by Morris ‘Moose’ Charlap and Jule Styne with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Peter Pan is one of the most beloved and frequently performed family favourites of all time.

The musical has been performed around the world and has delighted audiences for 60 years.

Directed by Jamie O’Rourke, the Project Theatre production will feature all the characters you expect from this tale as you join Peter and his mischievious fairy sidekick Tinkerbell on the adventure of a lifetime.

The musical features the iconic songs ‘I’m Flying’, ‘I’ve Gotta Crow’, ‘I Won’t Grow Up’ and ‘Never Never Land’.

A post on the Project Theatre Facebook page this week states: “It’s SHOW WEEK and following a great rehearsal in costume in our studio there is such a buzz in the air as we make final preparations to fly to Neverland!

"Thank you so much to everyone in and around our company working so hard right now to make our 10th show at FTH Theatre, Falkirk (and hopefully not the last!) so amazing!