Cast members returned to rehearsals this week after the festive break and will be polishing their performances for their latest pantomime production of The Wizard of Oz at the end of January.

The youth theatre company will be staging the panto – their first since before the pandemic – at Bo’ness Town Hall from Tuesday, January 24 to Saturday, January 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the local community will come together to enjoy an evening of panto fun and see for themselves the talents of the hardworking cast, who are all between the ages of nine and 17.

Youngsters from Children's Theatre Bo'ness are back rehearsing for their production The Wizard of Oz at the end of the month. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Written by John Barry, this year’s CTB production is once again directed by Jamie O’Rourke. Tracy Gilland is the show’s musical director, while Caitlin O’Malley is choreographer.

Those lucky enough to be in the audience will be transported to the wonderful world of Oz for a retelling of the classic tale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company had intended to bring this panto to the stage in January 2021, but due to the pandemic they were unable to do so. Finally last March they were able to get back on stage in front of a live audience, when they put on their first production in two years – From Lockdown to Limelight.

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz, which runs at 7.30pm each night and also at 2.30pm on the Saturday, are available from here.

Advertisement Hide Ad