A tale as old as time for Grangemouth's young Project Theatre cast with Beauty and the Beast JR

The young members of Project Theatre are preparing to take to the stage next week with a favourite fairytale and a tale as old as time.

They are inviting people from across the district to be our guest for their brand new show.

The company’s junior youth members will perform its latest production, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr at Grangemouth Town Hall from Thursday, June 6 to Saturday, June 8.

This re-telling of the fairytale follows on from the sell-out success of their production of Matilda Jr at the venue last year.

Project Theatre's junior company are set to perform Beauty and the Beast Jr at Grangemouth Town Hall next week. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over 13 years and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr is a fantastic adaptation of the popular story so many families know and love.

It’s the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under a spell by an enchantress.

To be transformed back into his former self, the Beast must learn to love and be loved in order to break the curse.

But with time running out, he meets Belle. If he does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for eternity.

After months of rehearsals, the talented cast are putting the finishing touches to their performance and are looking forward to sharing it with audiences.

Beauty and the Beast JR is a classic tale of love, acceptance and the beauty within.

Settle down and get ready to enter a world where books talk and teapots sing, and enjoy all the tunes Disney fans know and love.