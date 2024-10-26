38 photographs from Falkirk Bohemians production of 9 to 5 The Musical at Grangemouth Town Hall

9 to 5 The Musical has been going down a storm with audiences during its run, which ends tonight (Saturday).

The Falkirk Herald were lucky enough to see the performance on opening night and the review of this year’s show can be found here.

The upbeat and funny musical follows the story of three ladies who are pushed to breaking point by their sexist and egotistical boss. So much so, they decide to teach him a lesson.

The musical is based on the Hollywood movie of the same name, and features music by country legend Dolly Parton.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from this week’s production.

