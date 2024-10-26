The cast of Falkirk Bohemian's 2024 production, 9 to 5 The Musical. (Pics: Michael Gillen)The cast of Falkirk Bohemian's 2024 production, 9 to 5 The Musical. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
38 photographs from Falkirk Bohemians production of 9 to 5 The Musical at Grangemouth Town Hall

By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Oct 2024, 12:51 BST
Members of the Falkirk Bohemians have been entertaining audiences at Grangemouth Town Hall this week with their latest production.

9 to 5 The Musical has been going down a storm with audiences during its run, which ends tonight (Saturday).

The Falkirk Herald were lucky enough to see the performance on opening night and the review of this year’s show can be found here.

The upbeat and funny musical follows the story of three ladies who are pushed to breaking point by their sexist and egotistical boss. So much so, they decide to teach him a lesson.

The musical is based on the Hollywood movie of the same name, and features music by country legend Dolly Parton.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from this week’s production.

The company staged their latest production at Grangemouth Town Hall.

1. 9 to 5 The Musical

The company staged their latest production at Grangemouth Town Hall. Photo: Michael Gillen

The musical is based on the 1980s movie of the same name.

2. 9 to 5 The Musical

The musical is based on the 1980s movie of the same name. Photo: Michael Gillen

The music was written by country legend Dolly Parton.

3. 9 to 5 The Musical

The music was written by country legend Dolly Parton. Photo: Michael Gillen

Her hit 9 to 5 is just one of the tracks to feature.

4. 9 to 5 The Musical

Her hit 9 to 5 is just one of the tracks to feature. Photo: Michael Gillen

