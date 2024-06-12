The Poldark Show presents El Mistico - Tour starts in Scotland
The 25-date tour begins in Glasgow’s West End on Wednesday, August 28 and includes a date at Dobbie Hall in Larbert the following day.
International Cabaret and Master Stage Hypnotist Poldark will begin the UK tour after performing 13 shows at the world-famous Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Poldark will be joined by special guest Liam A Black - the Glittering Prince of Magic, a regular performer of Edinburgh Festival Fringe, who will entertain audiences in the Scottish regions, whilst Angus Baskerville, also performing this year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, completes the line up and will open the shows in England.
Theatrical Stage Magician, Liam A Black - the Glittering Prince of Magic has worked with many celebrities. He will open the show with his sleight of hand trickery and captivating magic moments. Volunteer to get up close as he performs tricks right in front of your eyes and turns what seems to be the impossible into reality.
Poldark, the most sought-after hypnotist in the industry, will seize your attention after the interval. You choose how you enter the comedic world of hypnosis; as a spectator in the audience or as a volunteer on stage, to bring the entertainment to life! With unforgettable immersive experiences, demonstrations of hypnotic phenomena and hilariously fun comedy, you'll be transfixed by his amazing hypnotic powers.
Poldark said: “Creating a show to take around the UK with the team has been really exciting. We want to bring the audience as close as we can, so they really feel like they are part of the entertainment and believe what they see, although still wonder how it happens… As we finish up our respective shows at the Fringe, it made sense to start the tour in Scotland and to take a little time to enjoy the region too”.
Poldark and his special guests will visit locations which are new to The Poldark Show and other venues which have fond memories. After performing at Websters in Glasgow on August 28, the show moves to Dobbie Hall in Larbert (Thursday August 29), before heading North to Strathpeffer Pavilion (Sunday, September 1) and finishing the Scottish part of the tour at the Gardyne Theatre in Dundee (Monday, September 2), before continuing South into England.
With early bird prices from £18.00, tickets for El Mistico are being sold across theatres and venues – visit the Shows and Events page of The Poldark Show website for dates and locations https://poldarkshow.com/index.php/events-list/ or Poldark’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@PoldarkShow to view the tour promo show reel.