The Outer Hebrides - a walking discovery

By Andrew Fernie
Contributor
Published 30th May 2025, 09:38 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 12:52 BST

While the West Highland Way continues to attract walkers in increasing numbers, and the congested roads within Skye undermines the ability to reach their version of the great outdoors, a more tranquil walk experience lies further west on the beautiful Outer Hebrides.

Pristine white sand beaches, crystal clear aqua marine sea and multi-coloured machair grasslands offer a walking tour environment difficult to surpass, not only in Scotland but worldwide.

Witness Barra Airport with its quirky sand runway, Eriskay, famous for the landing of Bonnie Prince Charlie and the SS Politician shipwreck; the views from Rueval on Benbecula, neatly segmented between the magnificent beaches of the Uists, before continuing at Harris and Scalpay to end at Lewis. Here you will encounter the amazing neolithic Callanish Stones and Dun Carloway Broch, the ancient Gearrannan Black Houses settlement from the 1800’s and the Butt of Lewis, the most northerly point of Hebrides.

With a history stretching back over 4000 years, the Outer Hebrides provides an unforgettable memory that remains long after departure from these wonderful islands.

Article by EasyWays Walking Holidays Polmont

