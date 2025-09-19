The Chamber Philharmonic Europe are making a triumphant return to Falkirk

The Orchestra will be playing in Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday 3rd October at 7.30pm

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chamber Philharmonic Europe was founded 2006 in Cologne and engages talented young musicians from 18 European nations. Since its inception the Chamber Philharmonic Europe has been built upon a broad range of professional experience. In the interest of promoting the younger generation, the orchestra aims also to provide promising artists the opportunity for further development in its various sections.

The 2019/2020 season saw Chamber Philharmonic Europe perform over 42 concerts Europe-wide. The musicians have performed in many prestigious venues including: Historische Stadthalle, Wuppertal, Germany; Musikhuset Aarhus, Denmark; Pavilion Theatre, Dublin; Conway Hall, London;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chamber Philharmonic Europa is a fully professional and privately financed organization, which, with its increasing popularity, also is involved with several charities. The orchestra periodically engages with various partners for benefit concerts throughout Europe. The instrumentalists exuded energy, excitement, colour and virtuosic flair in their playing.

The Chamber Philharmonic Europe

The programme will be: -

Vivaldi - Concerto for Violin No.4 “La Stravaganza"

Albinoni - Concerto Saint Marc for trumpet and orchestra

J. S. Bach - Violin Concerto In E

Holst - Suite for String Orchestra “Saint Paul's Suite"

Faure - Pavane

Mozart - Divertimento D

Tickets can be bought at the door, or obtained from https://www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/whats-on/classic-music-live-chamber-philharmonic-europe