Tessera Quartet comes to Falkirk for Anima Music Autumn tour
Part of the new initiative Anima Music, which champions recent conservatoire graduates, this concert titled “Echoes & Origins” features a vibrant and moving programme for string quartet — including works by Gershwin, Haydn, Verdi, and James MacMillan.
Expect fiery opera-inspired drama, lush romanticism, folk spirit, and moments of deep reflection — all performed by four rising stars of the UK classical scene:
- Glen Mouat – Violin
- Filip Matasaru – Violin
- Rebekah Li Ting Choi – Viola
- Lucy Pye – Cello
The programme includes:
🎶 Gershwin – Lullaby
🎶 Haydn – String Quartet in G Major, Op. 77 No. 1
🎶 Verdi – String Quartet in E Minor
🎶 James MacMillan – Memento
This concert is a rare chance to hear both timeless classics and modern masterpieces in an intimate setting. Everyone is welcome — whether you're a lifelong classical music lover or brand new to chamber music.
Booking: Reserve a spot via Eventbrite or simply turn up at the door.