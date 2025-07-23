Tessera Quartet comes to Falkirk for Anima Music Autumn tour

Falkirk audiences are in for a powerful evening of live classical music this October as the Tessera Quartet, a dynamic ensemble of young professional musicians, brings their UK debut tour to Falkirk Trinity Church.

Part of the new initiative Anima Music, which champions recent conservatoire graduates, this concert titled “Echoes & Origins” features a vibrant and moving programme for string quartet — including works by Gershwin, Haydn, Verdi, and James MacMillan.

Expect fiery opera-inspired drama, lush romanticism, folk spirit, and moments of deep reflection — all performed by four rising stars of the UK classical scene:

Glen Mouat – Violin

– Violin Filip Matasaru – Violin

– Violin Rebekah Li Ting Choi – Viola

– Viola Lucy Pye – Cello

Concert Flier

The programme includes:

🎶 Gershwin – Lullaby

🎶 Haydn – String Quartet in G Major, Op. 77 No. 1

🎶 Verdi – String Quartet in E Minor

🎶 James MacMillan – Memento

This concert is a rare chance to hear both timeless classics and modern masterpieces in an intimate setting. Everyone is welcome — whether you're a lifelong classical music lover or brand new to chamber music.

Booking: Reserve a spot via Eventbrite or simply turn up at the door.