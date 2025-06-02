Summer Panto comes to Camelon
Snow White to take to the stage
Kinnaird Manor Care Home & Camelon Parish Church are teaming up once again to bring Geezabreak Productions to town to showcase their performance of Snow White this June.
You can catch the show at Camelon Church Hall, Brown Street on Monday, June 9. Doors open at 2pm and the show begins at 2.30pm.
Tickets are £3 and on sale from Kinnaird Manor Care Home & Camelon Parish Church Charity Shop on The Main Street. Refreshments will be provided too.