Step out and enjoy the beauty of St Cuthbert's Way

A beautiful walk through the Scottish Borders with the opportunity to spend a last overnight on the Holy Isle of Lindisfarne.

St Cuthbert’s Way

Perhaps not the most fashionable name on the walking circuit, but don’t be misled, this is a wonderfully scenic walk experience over the border country between Scotland and England.

Beginning in the lovely market town of Melrose, where legend has it the heart of Robert the Bruce is interred in Melrose Abbey, the route meanders over rolling farmland and hilltops to end at the Holy Island of Lindisfarne, where St. Cuthbert began his religious life in 650AD.

Onwards to Kirk Yetholm

The standard of accommodation and hospitality is excellent throughout as you encounter a landscape steeped in history and culture coupled with a fine mix of flora and fauna at all times of the spring to autumn season.

Climb over the Eildon Hills to the village of Bowden before encountering Dryburgh Abbey on the River Tweed. Follow the Tweed to Maxton, past the site of the Battle of Ancrum Moor, to the banks of the River Teviot where Monteviot Bridge leads on to Dere Street (a path from Roman times), and the small hamlet of Morebattle.

The route then descends to Kirk Yetholm, also the start point of the Scottish National Trail, a 540 mile route that incorporates parts of the John Muir and West Highland Ways to end at Cape Wrath.

Kirk Yetholm is also the location of the quaint Border Hotel perfect for a lunch stop or overnight stay before moving ever east crossing the Pennine Way and the English town of Wooler to end on the tidal Holy Island of Lindisfarne.

Tide times make for an interesting end to the walk as it allows the opportunity to walk across the sands that return to the sea meaning an overnight can be spent on the island before returning to the mainland the following day.

Although known as a pilgrim route, the St Cuthbert’s Way is on fairly easy going terrain, suitable for walkers of all age and capability.

