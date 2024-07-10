Scottish shopping centre to host six weeks of free interactive fun for kids

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thistles, shopping centre continues to offer free events for families during school holidays.

To keep kids entertained this summer, Thistles shopping centre in Stirling has launched its free-to-play Summer Senses event, featuring interactive activities to suit kids of all ages.

Open now until Sunday, August 11 between midday and 4pm daily, Summer Senses gives visitors the chance to put their senses to the test with a range of activities. From silent disco dancing to giant doodling and retro arcade games, to iconic movie scenes there really is something for everyone.

The Summer Senses event is just one part of Thistles’ programme of events for kids, as this summer the shopping centre will also play host to Stirling’s only indoor beach.

Littles ones will be able to put their sandcastle building skills to the test whatever the weather every Wednesday to Saturday until August 10 between 11am-3pm. For a suggested £2 donation, which will go directly to Thistles’ charity partner, Strathcarron Hospice, kids and their grown-ups can enjoy 30 minutes of sand-filled fun together.

Gary Turnbull, Centre Director at Thistles, said: “Keeping the kids entertained during the summer holidays can be expensive, so we’re delighted to be able to extend our summer activities this year to include not one, but two different events to cover the full six weeks of the holidays.

“With something for all ages at Thistles this summer, families can discover something new to enjoy each time they visit.”

Situated between Next and Boots, the Thistles Summer Senses event is free of charge and takes place until Sunday, August 11.

The Thistles indoor beach can be found in the former Marches Café unit located beside Primark. For a £2 charity donation, kids can enjoy 30 minutes of play.