Scottish Saxophone player Lewis Banks is coming to Falkirk

Lewis Banks is a Scottish saxophonist praised by The Herald for his ‘virtuosity and blinding characterisation’. He is rapidly developing a reputation as an exciting soloist who thrives on traversing genre borders. Lewis’ recent work include his first album, 'Chrysalis' (2021) and the premiering of Electra Perivolaris' soprano saxophone concerto 'Inscriptions in Granite' (2023).

Lewis studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and graduated with The Principal’s Prize for Excellence. Upcoming projects include the release of his next album on Eleven Kinds, the U.K and world premiere performances of saxophone concertos by Courtney Bryan and Jay Capperauld, and the development of a new saxophone summer school at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2024.

Armenian pianist Marianna Abrahamyan is a multiple prizewinner at the Orléans Concours International 2016. Her awards include the Prix SACEM, Prix Samson François, Artist-in-Residence scholarship award by the Henry Dutilleux foundation in France. She has performed in the Purcell Room and St Martin in-the-Fields Church in London, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, and many venues in Europe and south America.

Lewis Banks and Marianna Abrahamyan

Marianna recently performed for the King – at the time The Prince of Wales, at Dumfries House. She is a piano lecturer at the Junior Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

They will be playing:

Prelude a l’apres midi d’un Faun - Claude Debussy

Adagio from the Easter Oratorio - Johann Sebastian Bach

So my Tears Flow - Jay Capperauld

Gate - Graham Fitkin

Interval

La Muerte Del Angel - Astor Piazzolla

Hot Sonate - Erwin Schulhoff

Piece en forme de Habanera - Maurice Ravel