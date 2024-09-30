We start the week off by taking a look back at some of the memorable venues that have closed their doors in Scotland, from hallowed music halls to former cinemas.

The gallery comes after the once-popular venue The Shed in Glasgow rang its bell for final orders over the weekend, with the location closing after 26 years in August with the fate of the location as of yet undecided.

It’s one of many venues that are closing at an alarming rate, with an estimated 10 venues and nightclubs closing each month from June 2020 through to June 2024, research from the Night Time Industries Association has undertaken.

In some cases the buildings undertook a new lease of life, but with very different businesses taking place under the roof, while others remain up for redevelopment over time, but into venues or accommodation, that’s up to the building planners to decide.

Did you ever have a night out at one of the venues we’ve included? Let us know by leaving a comment down below, or tell us your favourite music venue in Scotland that was lost to Father Time, or an increase in overheads.

1 . The Shed (Glasgow) Located in the Shawlands area of Glasgow, The Shed became a staple of the city's nightlife, particularly in the Southside. Originally launched as a nightclub, it soon became a beloved venue for live music as well, especially for indie, rock, and alternative acts. The venue was known for its vibrant atmosphere and drew a wide range of audiences, from students to locals. Over the years, The Shed hosted local bands and DJs, contributing significantly to the live music and club scene in the Southside. It faced increasing competition from other venues and changes in nightlife culture, which eventually led to its closure in 2024.

2 . Studio 24 (Glasgow) Studio 24 was a legendary underground club that played a significant role in Edinburgh's alternative music scene, hosting a mix of indie, metal, goth, and techno nights. It was particularly famous for its late-night gigs and parties. The venue's no-frills, gritty aesthetic made it a favorite for those seeking an authentic, unpolished live music experience. It closed due to issues with licensing and increasing gentrification in the area.

3 . Electric Circus (Edinburgh) The Electric Circus was a hybrid venue known for its eclectic mix of live music, karaoke rooms, and club nights. Situated on Market Street, it played a major role in the resurgence of Edinburgh's live music culture in the late 2000s. The venue was eventually closed as part of the redevelopment of the surrounding area.