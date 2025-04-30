Scotland's Blue Light Awards to honour emergency services heroes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every siren you hear, every uniform you pass, every unseen hour worked through the night — behind it is an individual, team or organisation who show up without question; our Emergency Services. The Blue Light Awards were created to honour these unsung heroes.

Over 305,000 people work in emergency services across the UK and Ireland. Many put themselves in harm’s way. Many go unrecognised. The Blue Light Awards are a chance to give thanks while these people are still on the job, still showing up, still making a difference.

The Blue Light Awards, a prestigious celebration of the extraordinary individuals who serve in emergency services, are launching in Scotland this year.

The Awards will take place on Thursday, October 30, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow, shining a well-deserved spotlight on those who routinely go above and beyond to keep communities safe.

Scotland's Blue Light Awards

Hosted by award-winning comedian and Heart Breakfast presenter Des Clarke, the event will bring together frontline professionals from across Scotland for a night of heartfelt recognition and celebration.

Following the incredible impact of the inaugural Northern Ireland event earlier this year, the Blue Light Awards are now launching in Scotland, offering a powerful new platform to recognise and thank frontline emergency services workers. From fire and rescue crews to paramedics, control room staff, mountain rescue teams and police, the Blue Light Awards dedicate the spotlight to the people who quietly carry enormous responsibility in communities across the UK and Ireland.

The Blue Light Awards are founded by Connect Through Service and led by Co-Directors Jason Gillard and Graham Given.

Jason Gillard, Co-Director of the Blue Light Awards, said: "Every emergency services worker has a story, often of quiet heroism and resilience, that deserves to be heard. This event is about putting those stories at the centre and saying thank you in a meaningful way."

Graham Given, Co-Director, added: “Our Awards are about more than just recognition, it’s about connection. We want the Scotland Blue Light awards to be shaped by the people who see the impact of emergency services every day: teammates, families and the communities they serve."

Des Clarke, host of the Scottish ceremony, said: “It’s a huge honour to be part of an evening dedicated to celebrating the real heroes in our society. These are the people who step up when it matters most, and I’m proud to help shine a light on their courage and commitment.”

Nominations are now open to the public and emergency service organisations. Entries are carefully reviewed by a highly esteemed independent panel of judges.

Some of the categories included are; Blue Light Voluntary Search & Rescue Service of the Year, Bravery & Courage Award, Resilience & Learning From Major Incidents Award, Blue Light Team of the Year, Overcoming Adversity Award, alongside categories for animal trainers, corporate partners, individuals, services and those demonstrating international best practice.

Scotland Charity Air Ambulance and Blue Light Minds are the two charity partners of the event.

For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit: www.bluelightsawards.com