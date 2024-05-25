Perambulation of Linlithgow Marches 2024

By Christopher LongContributor
Published 25th May 2024, 18:49 BST
Join the Provost of the Deacon’s Court, flag bearers, piper and halberdiers on this year’s Perambulation of the Marches on 12th June!

The Perambulation compliments the upcoming Linlithgow Marches by walking the line of the Linlithgow Parliamentary Boundary as established in 1832.

The walk is four miles long and passes seven of the eight marches tones, (one original and seven replica stones).

The walk, on Wednesday 12th June, starts at 7pm sharp by St Ninian's Craigmailen Church on Falkirk Road (just west of the West Port Hotel) and proceeds in a clockwise direction round the route with the procession.

The organisers, Linlithgow Civic Trust, warmly invite town reisents and visitors to attend.