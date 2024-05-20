Party time as the UK's number one tribute acts head for Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready for the Ultimate Pop Party! This pop concert extravaganza at Grangemouth Town Hall features the UK’s top tribute acts to Taylor Swift (Totally Taylor), Dua Lipa (Dupa Lipa) and Little Mix (Little Fix).

With incredible stage production and professional dancers this is a show not to be missed - perfect for the little one’s first concert experience or a fun day out for all the family.

Taylor Swift has captivated audiences worldwide with hits like "Love Story," "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," and "Ready for it." Her powerful storytelling and relatable lyrics have resonated with millions, making her a household name in the music industry.

Black Magic, Shout Out to My Ex, Wings and Power are hits from X Factor winners Little Mix – now the world’s No.1 girl band – are delivered in a high energy show replicating the dynamism, stage presence and vocal abilities of the original group with stunning stage outfits to match.

Our Dua Lipa possesses the looks, range, sound and the style of this iconic pop superstar in a performance featuring costumes taken from the world tours and videos. The show includes undeniable hits including New Rules, Cold Heart, One Kiss, Hallucinate and Don’t Start Now.

Don't miss this amazing concert, which starts at 12.30pm on June 1 at Grangemouth Town Hall and is a fundraising event for Stand-Out Theatre School.

