Organ recital in Falkirk Trinity Church
It is always exciting to have local musicians performing in Falkirk. Robin Bell is the organist at Stenhouse and Carron Church in Stenhousemuir, but you may not know that he is a genuine celebrity in the world of organ music.
He will be playing some favourites, such as the Arrival of the Queen of Sheba, and some interesting rarities.
Falkirk Trinity Church has a wonderful and powerful organ, so this is a concert not to be missed.
A bit more about Robin:
A native of Airth, he was educated at Larbert High School and Glasgow University (holding the post of Organ Scholar) from where he graduated with Honours in Music. Robin has been organist in churches in Linlithgow, Grangemouth and Dunblane. He was also assistant organist to Herrick Bunney at St. Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh and is currently organist at Stenhouse & Carron Parish Church, Stenhousemuir.
Robin taught music at Falkirk High School, Alloa Academy, Madras College and St Leonards in St Andrews. He was administrator of SCOTS (Scottish Churches Organist Training Scheme) for almost 20 years, conductor of Cupar Choral Society for five years and accompanist to the East Fife Male Voice Choir for almost fourteen years.
In 2009 he received an honorary award from the Royal School of Church Music (RSCM) at a special service in Salisbury Cathedral in recognition of his contribution to Scottish church music. He is Chair of the Friends of the Caird Hall Organ (FOCHO) and has contributed to the RSCM Scotland Team.
You can buy tickets at the door by card or cash, or from: https://www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/whats-on/classic-music-live-robert-bell-organ
Programme:
Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Georg Frederic Händel
Voluntary for Double Organ Henry Purcell
Sonata sopra “Sancta Maria” (arr. Bell) Claudio Monteverdi
Nulla in mundo pax sincera (arr. Bell)Antonio Vivaldi
Pastoral Symphony (from Christmas Oratorio)Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in GJohann Sebastian Bach
Choral Variations on “Veni Creator”Maurice Duruflé
Pastorale (from 24 Piéces en style libre)Louis Vierne
LitaniesJehan Alain
Sicilienne Gabriel Fauré
Le Banquet célesteOlivier Messiaen
Fantaisie in EbCamille Saint-Saëns