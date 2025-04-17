Organ recital in Falkirk Trinity Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local celebrity organist Robin Bell is coming to Falkirk to play some exciting pieces from the organ repertoire on on Friday, May 2 at 7.30pm

It is always exciting to have local musicians performing in Falkirk. Robin Bell is the organist at Stenhouse and Carron Church in Stenhousemuir, but you may not know that he is a genuine celebrity in the world of organ music.

He will be playing some favourites, such as the Arrival of the Queen of Sheba, and some interesting rarities.

Falkirk Trinity Church has a wonderful and powerful organ, so this is a concert not to be missed.

Organist Robin Bell

A bit more about Robin:

A native of Airth, he was educated at Larbert High School and Glasgow University (holding the post of Organ Scholar) from where he graduated with Honours in Music. Robin has been organist in churches in Linlithgow, Grangemouth and Dunblane. He was also assistant organist to Herrick Bunney at St. Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh and is currently organist at Stenhouse & Carron Parish Church, Stenhousemuir.

Robin taught music at Falkirk High School, Alloa Academy, Madras College and St Leonards in St Andrews. He was administrator of SCOTS (Scottish Churches Organist Training Scheme) for almost 20 years, conductor of Cupar Choral Society for five years and accompanist to the East Fife Male Voice Choir for almost fourteen years.

In 2009 he received an honorary award from the Royal School of Church Music (RSCM) at a special service in Salisbury Cathedral in recognition of his contribution to Scottish church music. He is Chair of the Friends of the Caird Hall Organ (FOCHO) and has contributed to the RSCM Scotland Team.

Robin Bell at the organ of Caird Hall

You can buy tickets at the door by card or cash, or from: https://www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/whats-on/classic-music-live-robert-bell-organ

Programme:

Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Georg Frederic Händel

Voluntary for Double Organ Henry Purcell

Sonata sopra “Sancta Maria” (arr. Bell) Claudio Monteverdi

Nulla in mundo pax sincera (arr. Bell)Antonio Vivaldi

Pastoral Symphony (from Christmas Oratorio)Johann Sebastian Bach

Concerto in GJohann Sebastian Bach

Choral Variations on “Veni Creator”Maurice Duruflé

Pastorale (from 24 Piéces en style libre)Louis Vierne

LitaniesJehan Alain

Sicilienne Gabriel Fauré

Le Banquet célesteOlivier Messiaen

Fantaisie in EbCamille Saint-Saëns