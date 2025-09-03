New community music groups at Camelon Social Club

Falkirk singer fresh out of the Fringe Festival returns home for her third community music workshop this year.

The Camelon Social Club is the place to be on Tuesday nights from October 7 onwards.

Arria is a multi-genre artist known for her versatile music style and fearless spirit as a performer. Her new workshop 'Mariners Music' will offer free group guitar, keyboard, singing and songwriting sessions.

Donations are welcomed but not mandatory.

"I want to invite people to come together and not to feel excluded because of their financial situation. To be part of a community music group that offers them unique opportunities and amazing memories," said Arria.

Protest singer, Gospel Cantor, Community Songsmith and "Camelon Chameleon" are a few titles attributed to the artist who since 2023, focused a large part of her interests on writing about her hometown of Falkirk as a way to improve local commerce, tourism and arts in the community.

The album "Jaggy Thistle" is named after local sites and businesses and invites locals to participate in learning the songs and chords, on being recorded on the albums final production, and in showcasing at local places that the songs are named after.

"The Rosebank Roses", "Midland Bluebird", "Moment In Frame", "The Lonely Broomstick", "Wild At Heart" and "Behind The Wall" are some of the titles on the album.

"The reviews from kids and parents alike from previous workshops at The Sensory Center have been so encouraging and positive," Arria shares.

"When I finished the Fringe Festival, I had a choice of path and I chose to come back and finish what I started with Jaggy Thistle. To create a story where everyone gets to shine, everyone finds their place and we all benefit one another by being supportive and inclusive.

"I'm having to rewrite my funding application but I'd rather just get the ball rolling in the meantime. I've put what I made from the Fringe into this and have set up a Go Fund me page. I'd like to develop into a charity over time. It's what a place like Camelon needs.

"I want to fulfil two things both for myself and for the community: to create a safe and inclusive music event where people can feel they belong and to preserve the Folk tradition of song sharing and writing from the heart about real things.

"Keeping it fresh, fun and exciting. Involving all ages groups allows the genre to fulfil it's purpose to the people."

Starting October 7, the sessions will run on Tuesday evenings from 6pm-6.50pm - group guitar and piano (ages 6-12); 7pm-7.50pm - all ages singing (Jaggy Thistle songs and group vote on additional cover songs); 8pm-8.50pm - share a song or story, songwriting skills or group jam.

There are guitars and keyboards but participants are encouraged to bring their own if they have an instrument

If you'd like to register your interest or donate an instrument please send an email to: [email protected]

For more info on Jaggy Thistle see: www.arriamusic.org