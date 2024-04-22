Musical duo complete Sydney Opera House and Linlithgow church double

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fair Isle-born Chris and Catriona, from Dundee, have been touring the world together for over twenty years. They’ve collaborated with orchestras in Trondheim, Nova Scotia and Moscow, as well as working with the Scottish Ensemble and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra here at home.

They still love to make music as a duo and in intimate venues, however, and St Peter’s in Linlithgow is one of their favourites.

“Our concert in St Peter’s on Friday, May 3 will be our third in this very special space,” says Chris.

“The first time we played there it was immediately clear that the acoustics suited what we do. We like to play spontaneously. Tunes are seldom played exactly the same way twice and we felt this great sense of direct communication in the room, not just with each other but with the audience as well.”

On previous visits to the church on Linlithgow High Street the duo have been able to work on new material and the music on the album that they’re in the process of recording – their fourth – benefited from being tried out on the St Peter’s audience.

“We first took ourselves off to Glenshee to work on ideas,” says Chris. “Some of the music was still at the stage of experimentation when we brought it to Linlithgow last time. Playing it on that small stage with the slightly echoey natural acoustic, we were able to tell if it was working. As a result, we went on to play those melodies with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra at Celtic Connections in Glasgow and the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh.”

Their appearance onstage at the Sydney Opera House came during a tour of Australia with several long-haul flights and a hectic schedule.

“It was exciting,” says Chris. “Like most people, I’m sure, we’d seen the Sydney skyline with that instantly recognisable structure on television and to be actually appearing inside it was quite a thrill.