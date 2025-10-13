Mary Shelley’s Monster rises at The Edinburgh Dungeon

You don't have to wait until Half Term to have spooky fun at The Edinburgh Dungeon.

Because the new Halloween show, Mary Shelley’s Monster, opened on October 11 – and invites visitors to step inside the Anatomy Theatre... if they dare.

The rain lashes at the windows, thunder rattles the air, and a young writer feverishly scratches her quill across parchment. Mary Shelley has a story to tell; a story born in Scotland’s wild landscapes and Edinburgh’s obsession with science, death, and discovery.

The Edinburgh Dungeon dares visitors to witness the moment Shelley’s nightmare comes to life, as they come face to face with Victor, a man consumed by ambition, desperate to bridge the gap between life and death. With stolen limbs, rotting flesh, and a reckless lust for glory, he assembles something unspeakable upon the slab.

This isn’t just a ghost story; it’s a collision of history and horror. Mary Shelley’s time in Scotland inspired her dark imagination: the isolation of the islands, the shadows of the graveyards, the spectacle of Edinburgh’s dissecting rooms. Now, more than 200 years later, her Monster rises again in the very city that helped bring it to life.

Lee Phillips, General Manager of The Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “Spine-chilling, immersive storytelling is at the heart of what we do at Edinburgh Dungeons, and this year’s Halloween show is particularly electrifying!

“Mary Shelley’s Monster combines history and horror, filled with plenty of shocks and scares for those brave enough to enter... We look forward to welcoming visitors through the Anatomy Theatre doors.”

The show runs from October 11 through to November 2.