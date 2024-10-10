Lowland distillery unveils oldest expression to date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lowland distillery has revealed it will be releasing a limited number of bottles of its most mature single malt whisky to date on Wednesday 16th October.

Fully matured in ex-Oloroso sherry casks, the Kingsbarns Distillery Reserve 2024 is a limited release with an initial run expected to be highly sought after among whisky enthusiasts.

Bursting with rich spiced fruity flavours such as cinnamon and clove, combined with the fruity hues of peaches and apricots, the eight-year-old old release will be bottled at a robust 58.2% ABV, with only 3,000 bottles available.

Isabella Wemyss, Blender at Kingsbarns Distillery, said: “On the nose, you will get notes of cinnamon spice, raisin loaf, and orange peel, underpinned by a delicate hint of cedar wood.

“On the palate you get mulled spice, jammy fruits, toasted peaches and dried apricots, which is underlined with the freshness of, black forest gateau, and a subtle hint of blackberry tea.

“This level of complexity is achieved by carefully selecting the best cask to showcase the spirit. We have used the finest ex-solera Oloroso sherry casks, creating our richest and most elegant expression to date”

All whisky produced at the renovated distillery, including the Distillery Reserve 2024, is designed with purists in mind – it is non-chill filtered, naturally coloured, and contains no additives or hidden ingredients.

Peter Holroyd, Distillery Manager at Kingsbarns Distillery said: “Each autumn, we all eagerly await the release of our annual Distillery Reserve bottling and this year I believe we have something rather special.

“We’ve used locally grown barley, mineral rich water sourced directly from below the distillery and when you combine this with the high-quality Oloroso casks that the liquid has been matured in, you get a perfectly balanced dram which is a joy to drink.

“The whisky has a gorgeous colour and flavour profile, it’s the perfect balance between distillery character and cask influence and we’re incredibly excited to be releasing this very soon.”

Kingsbarns Distillery, established in 2014 and located on Scotland’s picturesque East Coast, continues its mission to craft exceptional Lowland-style single malts that showcase the unique character of the region.

The Kingsbarns Distillery Reserve 2024 will be available fromWednesday 16th October and can be purchase online or from the distillery in 70cl bottles, with a RRP of £75.

To find out more about Wemyss Family Spirits, visit: wemyssfamilyspirits.com