Kinnaird Manor care home Christmas fayre

By Jamie Allison
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:51 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 12:16 GMT
The residents at Kinnaird Manor Care Home in Camelon have been busy preparing for their first ever Christmas Fayre

The fayre is being held in Camelon Church Hall on Friday 29th November between 1pm and 4pm. Entry is free and you can expect a variety of stalls from Amy's Just Baked to Sheryl's Bathbombs plus many more from Crafts and Gifts to Sweets and Stocking Fillers. We have space for a couple more stall holders, pitches are £20. Contact [email protected] for more details or to book.

Santa will also be stopping off at Kinnaird Manor Care Home too so don't forget to stop off for some Christmas Magic then share your Christmas Wish List with the main man himself.

The residents and stall hope to see you in attendance at our Christmas Fayre to support our residents comfort fund.

