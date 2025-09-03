Join writer-musician Karine Polwart as she walks the John Muir Way gathering stories and observations for a new book.

On Tuesday, September 23, 6.30–8pm join writer-musician Karine Polwart at Forth Valley College in Falkirk as she is walking the John Muir Way from west to east, gathering stories and observations for a new book.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She’ll be digging into the recent industrial and deeper geological past of the Forth Valley, stretching towards the East Lothian and Borders coastline, entwining ecology, folklore, memoir and songs that evoke this landscape, and her personal experience of living within it.

On the Kilsyth to Falkirk leg of the Way, Polwart will walk with writer and visual artist Amanda Thomson. Thomson grew up in Kilsyth and Polwart grew up five miles east along the Forth and Clyde Canal, above the Stirlingshire village of Banknock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both writers share a fascination for questions around human impacts on landscapes, social history, birdlore, botany, place-making and Scots language. And their connections to this particular route are deeply personal as well as artistic.

Karine Polwart

At the end of a day’s walking and blethers they’ll come together to share and discuss their work, how land and place informs it, and how their cross artform practices enrich it.

Karine will share a few songs too.

This event is programmed by Edinburgh’s Fruitmarket who are currently hosting Polwart as Dr Gavin Wallace Fellow in their ‘Attached to Land’ programme.

Amanda Thomson’s memoir Belonging was shortlisted for the Wainwright Prize for Nature Writing (2023). Her Scots Dictionary of Nature is published by Saraband.