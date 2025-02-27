Jazz Music Live! in Falkirk

By Richard Dyer
Contributor
Published 27th Feb 2025, 15:32 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 15:44 BST

The Tenement Jazz Band are bringing some traditional jazz to Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday March 14 at 7.30pm.

Tenement Jazz band are a traditional jazz band formed in Edinburgh in 2018, brought together by their shared love of New Orleans music.

Their aims are to capture the raw energy and excitement of the early jazz recordings, to find and revive lesser-heard songs and cultivate their own interpretations of these, all in order to captivate experienced jazzers, dancing persons, and uninitiated ears alike.

In their brief existence so far they have performed at Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow Jazz Festivals, collaborated with various musicians via their own Cellar Session residency, and performed their own hit show on the Edinburgh Fringe telling the story of the 'Red Hot Roots of Jazz' from turn of the century New Orleans and beyond.

The Tenement Jazz Band

Programme: This will be a performance of music from the likes of Kid Ory, Louis Armstrong's Hot 5, King Oliver and other pioneers of early Jazz, Ragtime and Blues from the 1920's and 30's.

The line-up is: Patrick Darley - Trombone; Chuck Dearness - Trumpet; Stephen Feast - Clarinet; Rory Clark - Sousaphone; John Youngs - Banjo.

You can pay at the door by Cash or Card, or follow the link www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/whats-on/classic-music-live-tenement-jazz-band

