Huge three-day celebrity food and music festival announces line-up

Foodies Festival will visit Inverleith Park, Edinburgh, from 1st – 3rd August, serving up a star-studded line-up of celebrity and award-winning chefs, and chart-topping music stars.

Known as Gastro-Glastonbury, the three-day event will feature live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu, plus many of the regions most-highly acclaimed Michelin and award-winning chefs.

Early star announcements in the live theatres include: MasterChef champion and National Chef of Scotland, Gary Maclean, International best selling author, ITV This Morning and BBC Travel Show contributor, The Hebridean Baker, Great British Menu 2024 winner, Ben Palmer, Great British Menu star, Jak O’Donnell, MasterChef: The Professionals finalist, Dean Banks, from Michelin recommended The Pompadour, Chef, Derek McMillan, from Michelin-starred, Condita, Events Chef of the Year and highly commended at the Scottish Excellence award, Barry Bryson from Barry Fish and MasterChef: The Professionals, Rohan Wadke.

Music headliners include: Multi-platinum selling festival favourites, Scouting For Girls, performing a high-energy set packed with their many top 40 hits. The Wanted 2.0 with Max George and Siva Kaneswaren present the next chapter in the history of The Wanted, one of Britain’s biggest ever pop bands, achieving over 20 million record sales worldwide and topping the charts multiple times. And the legendary Symphonic Ibiza, will perform an unforgettable fusion of dance anthems, with live vocals, a sensational DJ and exhilarating live orchestra.

Visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities will create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, patisserie chefs and star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats. In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy.

Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting, with experts Diana Thompson from Wine Events Scotland and Master of Wine and columnist, Rose Murray Brown.

Browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of street food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

New features this year include Great Taste Market, courtesy of Great Taste, where people can come together to discover new tastes and celebrate the art of good food.

The Tasting Theatre - where visitors can explore a variety of themed tastings, from hot and spicy adventures to mystery sweet and savoury pairings.

And International Cook School, where festival goers can learn new techniques and cook a dish to take away, with lessons from top chefs.

Other activities include: Flaming hot action at the Fire Stage with BBQ masters, Chilli eating competitions, Silent Disco, fairground rides, children’s activities and family-friendly areas.

Inverleith Park, Edinburgh

1st, 2nd, 3rd August 2025