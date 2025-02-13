How Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell touched hearts and changed lives within the Falkirk area

Jenni Lapsley, who runs Slimming World Groups in Grangemouth as well as supporting the consultants in Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa, says Margaret’s mission has been to change lives across the UK and Ireland, including Falkirk district.

She said: “Across our team, we have supported thousands of members to reach the size and weight they want to be.

“More than that though, losing weight has helped those members achieve their dreams – from having the confidence to get the career of their dreams and having much longed-for children, to transforming their health so they could live longer, happier lives.

“We’ve seen all of these things in our groups and none of them would have been possible if Margaret hadn’t started the very first Slimming World group in 1969.”

Margaret founded Slimming World 56 years ago with a determination to help people shed the burden of excess weight without shame or guilt.

Her own experiences of trying to lose weight left her with the passionate belief that people living with overweight and obesity needed to be treated as adults, and with respect and compassion. Those founding principles remain at the core of the organisation – and all our groups – today.

Jenni says she’s been overwhelmed by the number of members who’ve been personally affected by Margaret’s death because of the huge impact Margaret and Slimming World have had on their own, and their families’ lives.

She says: “Margaret’s legacy is absolutely phenomenal. The ripple effect of what she created in Slimming World has changed so many people’s lives, and will continue to do so for many more years to come.

Many of our members have been deeply saddened by the news of Maragret’s death, although they didn’t know her personally, the feel they have a lot to thank her for because of the impact Slimming World has had on their lives.

Jenni says she personally will never forget the impact Margaret had on her life: “I have a lot to thank Margaret for, as many people to. Not only the fact I lost three stones by following the plan she devised 56 years ago at her kitchen table – but for giving me a career that I love.

“I feel so fortunate to play a part in changing lives, and none of this would have been possible without Margaret. I have been incredibly lucky to have spent time with Margaret over the last couple of years. I was invited to her home in Mallorca in 2023 and spent a wonderful five days in Sicily with her last year.

“She really was a phenomenal lady, a powerhouse! She had the most amazing aura about her and her vision has never changed after all these years- she still strongly believed in our members always coming first, and her mission still remained, to make the world a healthier and happier place. “

Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE died on Sunday February 2 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

