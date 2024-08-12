Free Concert presented by Classic Music Live! Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Laura Sergeant (cello) and Christopher Baxter (piano) will be playing works by Debussy, Bach and Boulanger. Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, August 23 at 7.30pm. The concert will be followed by refreshments and our AGM.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come along to Trinity Church and enjoy a completely free concert. There will be an interval with refreshments, and all are welcome to stay for our AGM if you like.

Cellist Laura Sergeant comes from Larbert. She studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and also in Bremen and at the Guildhall School of Music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has played in the European Union Youth Orchestra and in festivals as far afield as Japan and Singapore. She plays regularly with the major Scottish Orchestras, teaches at Fettes College and is an examiner for the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music in Britain and South East Asia.

Laura Sergeant (Cello) and Christopher Baxter (Piano).

Pianist Christopher Baxter is in constant demand as a soloist, chamber musician and teacher, and his musical activities have taken him all over the UK and further afield.

Christopher was a prize-winning student of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama where he held a post of Accompaniment Fellow and was awarded an annual accompaniment prize.

He is a staff pianist at Edinburgh University. Like Laura, he works as an Associated Board Examiner in the UK and Asia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura and Christopher will be playing - J. S. Bach: Gamba sonata in D; Claude Debussy: Sonata in D minor

Witold Lutoslawski: Grave; Nadia Boulanger: Trois pieces

You can pay at the door by card or cash.