Free Concert presented by Classic Music Live! Falkirk
Come along to Trinity Church and enjoy a completely free concert. There will be an interval with refreshments, and all are welcome to stay for our AGM if you like.
Cellist Laura Sergeant comes from Larbert. She studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and also in Bremen and at the Guildhall School of Music.
She has played in the European Union Youth Orchestra and in festivals as far afield as Japan and Singapore. She plays regularly with the major Scottish Orchestras, teaches at Fettes College and is an examiner for the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music in Britain and South East Asia.
Pianist Christopher Baxter is in constant demand as a soloist, chamber musician and teacher, and his musical activities have taken him all over the UK and further afield.
Christopher was a prize-winning student of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama where he held a post of Accompaniment Fellow and was awarded an annual accompaniment prize.
He is a staff pianist at Edinburgh University. Like Laura, he works as an Associated Board Examiner in the UK and Asia.
Laura and Christopher will be playing - J. S. Bach: Gamba sonata in D; Claude Debussy: Sonata in D minor
Witold Lutoslawski: Grave; Nadia Boulanger: Trois pieces
You can pay at the door by card or cash.
