Forth Valley Social Enterprise Place Award launch event
Based in Bonnybridge Community Centre, Victoria McRae [CEO, CVS Falkirk & District] emphasised the importance of “coming together to celebrate the work carried out to date, and to renew our commitment to Forth Valley as we support, promote, and develop Social Enterprise”.
Natalie Masterson [CEO, Stirlingshire Voluntary Enterprise] illustrates a valuable point with the above opening quote and captures what has been actioned and achieved by the Forth Valley Social Enterprise Network [FVSEN] – and particularly, by our three speakers in attendance.
During the event, we heard from Social Entrepreneurs Bailliefields, Grace Chocolates, and Resonate Together how creativity and innovative thinking are pushing the Forth Valley Social Enterprise Network onwards as they create valuable hubs for community welfare. Whilst each offers a very different experience, they share the same outlook of empathy, community, and support as they work to create change and progress their organisations further.
Whilst discussing the work of the FVSEN, Anthea Coulter [CEO, Clackmannanshire Third Sector Interface] highlighted that “the journey of FVSEN is one forged out of strong relationships, and shared learning across the way”. Indeed, the day’s key takeaway was that it is relationships which make all the difference as each social entrepreneur highlighted how community support can create more opportunities for increased capacity and growth – both on an organisational, and an individual level.
Chris Martin [CEO, Social Enterprise Scotland] presented the FVSEN with their Social Enterprise Places Award, and in highlighting the great work done across the Forth Valley spoke of his admiration for the work Social Enterprises carry out, and how they contextualise their support to the local area they operate within.
He spoke of the diverse population and demographics across the Forth Valley, and how despite this we work together to create community on a broader scale whilst maintaining that individualised support through the phenomenal work of the Social Enterprises themselves.
Keeping in tone with community supporting community, a special mention to ROOTS Helping Hands Food Share, who ensured their catering was accessible to all food allergies/intolerances and consequently, left all attendees well fed – with surplus food later distributed to local community groups where possible.