Forth Valley Social Enterprise Place Award launch event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Based in Bonnybridge Community Centre, Victoria McRae [CEO, CVS Falkirk & District] emphasised the importance of “coming together to celebrate the work carried out to date, and to renew our commitment to Forth Valley as we support, promote, and develop Social Enterprise”.

Natalie Masterson [CEO, Stirlingshire Voluntary Enterprise] illustrates a valuable point with the above opening quote and captures what has been actioned and achieved by the Forth Valley Social Enterprise Network [FVSEN] – and particularly, by our three speakers in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the event, we heard from Social Entrepreneurs Bailliefields, Grace Chocolates, and Resonate Together how creativity and innovative thinking are pushing the Forth Valley Social Enterprise Network onwards as they create valuable hubs for community welfare. Whilst each offers a very different experience, they share the same outlook of empathy, community, and support as they work to create change and progress their organisations further.

FVSEN members and SE Scotland join together to celebrate new Social Enterprise Place status.

Whilst discussing the work of the FVSEN, Anthea Coulter [CEO, Clackmannanshire Third Sector Interface] highlighted that “the journey of FVSEN is one forged out of strong relationships, and shared learning across the way”. Indeed, the day’s key takeaway was that it is relationships which make all the difference as each social entrepreneur highlighted how community support can create more opportunities for increased capacity and growth – both on an organisational, and an individual level.

Chris Martin [CEO, Social Enterprise Scotland] presented the FVSEN with their Social Enterprise Places Award, and in highlighting the great work done across the Forth Valley spoke of his admiration for the work Social Enterprises carry out, and how they contextualise their support to the local area they operate within.

He spoke of the diverse population and demographics across the Forth Valley, and how despite this we work together to create community on a broader scale whilst maintaining that individualised support through the phenomenal work of the Social Enterprises themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad