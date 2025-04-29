What Bo'ness Hippodrome horror flick lacks in budget it makes up for in scares
The special showing of Tummy Monster takes placed from 7.30pm on Saturday, May 24 and will include a question and answer session following the end credits with director Ciaron Lyons and leading man Lorn Macdonald.
A sleeper hit at the Glasgow Film Festival, now audiences will have the chance to hear all about the wicked work that went into creating this blackly comedic psychological thriller, which tells a tale about Tales – a narcissistic Scottish tattoo artist tries to get a selfie with an international popstar and things go downhill from there.
After its premiere at Glasgow Film Festival 2024 to sell-out screenings, Tummy Monster went on to play international festivals including Austin, Leiden, and Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival.
The simple but powerful story was inspired by a rumour about Justin Beiber turning down a selfie request in a similar situation and being met with widespread condemnation from the public for refusing to take selfies.
Writer-director Ciaran Lyons used that as the springboard to take a deep dive into our toxic relationship with celebrities, and how our image of them can prevent us
from seeing them as human beings, as well as distorting our own sense of self.
Ciaran called in every favour he could to bring this ambitious debut to the big screen, even enlisting his talented brother Chris Lyons to create the original score for the film.
Visit the Hippodrome website for more information.
