Watch: The At the Pictures duo review Ron's Gone Wrong
An egg shaped robot teaches a youngster how to live his life and Scorcese and Depalma try to care about it.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 7:37 pm
There are a few things Ron’s Gone Wrong gets right, but it’s not going to change your world for the better – no matter what the film makers seem to be getting at with their big message.
Jimmy thinks it’s all been done before – just substitute a wee squidgy alien called ET instead of round robot Ron, making a sad wean’s life a little better.