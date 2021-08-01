Watch: Chas and Jimmy review Space Jam: A New Legacy
It just seems like yesterday that Michael Jordan shared a basketball court with Bugs Bunny but it was actually over a quarter of a century ago.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 6:25 pm
Now Bugs and and the gang are teaming up with new hoops – or should that be hops – superstar LeBron James.
Erstwhile reviewers Scorcese and Depalma ask the questions no one else dare ask – like, how come Wile E Coyote can afford all those ACME gadgets, but can’t buy himself a burger?